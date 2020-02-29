Jaguares Add To Bulls’ Misery

Share with your network!

The Bulls’ horrendous losing streak continues as they suffered a 24-39 defeat to the Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Argentinean franchise outscored the Bulls six tries to three.

Marco van Staden, Warrick Gelant and Cornal Hendricks were the try-scorers for the Bulls.

While Rodrigo Bruni, Guido Petti Pagadizaval, Matias Moroni, Santiago Socino and Emiliano Boffelli (2) all crossed the chalk for the Jaguares.

The South Americans led 24-14 at the break and were in control for the majority of the match.

The result of this Super Rugby round five encounter means the Pretoria side are still the only team in the competition without a win this season.

The Bulls came into the match desperate for a win on their home turf, however, an erratic first-half display handed the advantage to the side from Buenos Aires. The visitors scored two tries in quick succession just before the halfway break to create a 10-point gap.

They scored three more tries in the second half to condemn the men from Pretoria to their fourth straight loss of the 2020 competition.

The Jaguares now travel to the east coast for next weekend’s encounter with the returning Sharks in Durban, while the Bulls host the Highlanders at Loftus.

Man of the match: For the Bulls Rosco Spekman was impressive with his lethal runs, while Marcos Kremer and Guido Petti Pagadizaval were instrumental for Jaguares. However, for his two tries, our nod goes to Jaguares wing Emiliano Boffelli.

The scorers:

For Bulls

Tries: Van Staden, Gelant, Hendricks

Cons: Steyn 3

Pen: Steyn

For Jaguares

Tries: Boffelli 2, Bruni, Petti Pagadizaval, Moroni, Socino

Cons: Bonilla 3

Pens: Bonilla 2

Yellow cards: Johnny Kotze (Bulls, 48), Joaquin Diaz Bonilla (Jaguares, 64 – dangerous tackle)

Teams

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Nafi Tuitavake, 12 Johnny Kotze, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morné Steyn, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Jeandré Rudolph, 7 Josh Strauss, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Juandré Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Trevor Nyakane (captain), 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw.

Jaguares: 15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Francisco Gorrissen, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 3 Joel Sclavi, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

Replacements: 16 Santiago Socino, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Lucas Paulos, 20 Juan Bautista Pedemonte, 21 Domingo Miotti, 22 Juan Cruz Mallia, 23 Santiago Chocobares.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: AJ Jacobs (South Africa), Griffin Colby (South Africa)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

