Jacob Zuma Won’t Attend Corruption Trial

12 seconds ago 1 min read

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Thursday confirmed that the former president will not attend his corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

Zuma also filed an application to the Constitutional Court to appeal the dismissal of a special plea. The Supreme Court of Appeal originally dismissed the plea, to remove prosecutor advocate Billy Downer from the case.

Zuma’s corruption trial will be back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court next week Monday.

The foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said: “Zuma, by direction of the court, is not expected to appear on Monday. In fact, he won’t be attending to be clear. That is the decision.”

Judge Koen has said that if the matter is not ready to proceed on Monday further dates will be determined.

