iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Jacob Zuma Trial To Be Heard Virtually On Tuesday

Photo: GCIS

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma will proceed online on Tuesday morning.

The office of the chief justice announced this after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg last week declared that the case would be heard in open court.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s team has indicated he is hospitalised, and they are unable to proceed with their argument seeking a recusal of Advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma’s legal team had complained that a virtual appearance would infringe on his rights.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga acknowledged that Zuma’s legal team would virtually make an application to postpone the case as he was still admitted to hospital.

“However, as the NPA, all prosecutors were ready to argue the special plea, but these are circumstances that are beyond our control,” he said.

At least 217 State witnesses are on the witness list for the trial.

Zuma and Thales face corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to the arms deal.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Medupi Power Plant Blast Won’t Cause Load Shedding – Eskom

6 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 6 787 New COVID-19 Cases

7 hours ago
1 min read

Tourism Council Calls On Sisulu To Prioritise Rekindling International Tourism

7 hours ago
1 min read

Controversy Clouds The Renaming Of Brandfort To Winnie Mandela

1 day ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Foundation Anticipates Postponement

1 day ago
Eskom's Medupi power station.
1 min read

Eskom Confirms Explosion At Medupi

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 10 008 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 12 371 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

KZN Health Dept Concerned By Rising Infections

3 days ago
1 min read

Cele Urges Officers To Defend Themselves Against Criminals

3 days ago
1 min read

Brandfort To Be Renamed ‘Winnie Mandela’

3 days ago
1 min read

Fewer Than A Fifth Of JSE Directors Are Women

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

How To Support Your Matric Child Holistically

4 mins ago
4 min read

UN Chief: Climate Change Report ‘Code Red For Humanity’

1 hour ago
4 min read

Matric 2021 – How To Survive And Thrive

4 hours ago
3 min read

MANCOSA’s Centre For Women In Leadership Provides Skills Programmes

4 hours ago