Jacob Zuma Trial To Be Heard Virtually On Tuesday

The corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma will proceed online on Tuesday morning.
The office of the chief justice announced this after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg last week declared that the case would be heard in open court.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s team has indicated he is hospitalised, and they are unable to proceed with their argument seeking a recusal of Advocate Billy Downer.
Zuma’s legal team had complained that a virtual appearance would infringe on his rights.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga acknowledged that Zuma’s legal team would virtually make an application to postpone the case as he was still admitted to hospital.
“However, as the NPA, all prosecutors were ready to argue the special plea, but these are circumstances that are beyond our control,” he said.
At least 217 State witnesses are on the witness list for the trial.
Zuma and Thales face corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to the arms deal.
More Stories
Medupi Power Plant Blast Won’t Cause Load Shedding – Eskom
SA Reports 6 787 New COVID-19 Cases
Tourism Council Calls On Sisulu To Prioritise Rekindling International Tourism
Controversy Clouds The Renaming Of Brandfort To Winnie Mandela
Jacob Zuma Foundation Anticipates Postponement
Eskom Confirms Explosion At Medupi
SA Reports 10 008 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Reports 12 371 New COVID-19 Cases
KZN Health Dept Concerned By Rising Infections
Cele Urges Officers To Defend Themselves Against Criminals
Brandfort To Be Renamed ‘Winnie Mandela’
Fewer Than A Fifth Of JSE Directors Are Women