Jacob Zuma Trial To Be Heard Virtually On Tuesday

The corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma will proceed online on Tuesday morning.

The office of the chief justice announced this after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg last week declared that the case would be heard in open court.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s team has indicated he is hospitalised, and they are unable to proceed with their argument seeking a recusal of Advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma’s legal team had complained that a virtual appearance would infringe on his rights.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga acknowledged that Zuma’s legal team would virtually make an application to postpone the case as he was still admitted to hospital.

“However, as the NPA, all prosecutors were ready to argue the special plea, but these are circumstances that are beyond our control,” he said.

At least 217 State witnesses are on the witness list for the trial.

Zuma and Thales face corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to the arms deal.

