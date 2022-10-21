iAfrica

Jacob Zuma To Address SA

Former President Jacob Zuma as speaker at the Special Official Funeral of the late liberation struggle stalwart Eric “Stalin” Mtshali. Photo Credit: GCIS)
Former President Jacob Zuma is on Friday expected to hold a public address on several issues, including the corruption trial against him.

The spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said that Zuma would also speak on his ambitions to be elected as the African National Congress (ANC)’s national chairperson in December.

Manyi said that Friday’s planned address by Zuma was part of fulfilling his promise to reveal “political motives” in the corruption case against him.

Zuma has recently put his hand up to be elected as the ANC’s national chairperson at the party’s elective conference in December.

Manyi said South Africans could expect to hear more from Zuma in this regard.

Zuma’s address on Friday coincides with the delivery of a ruling in the corruption case against him and French arms company, Thales.

Jacob Zuma To Address SA

