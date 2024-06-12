Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe Files Lawsuit to Stop Parliament from Convening

Former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party, South Africa’s third-largest political party, has filed legal papers to halt Friday’s parliamentary session intended to elect the country’s president. The party, holding 58 seats, alleges widespread irregularities in last month’s national elections, though it has not publicly provided evidence. The Independent Electoral Commission has addressed all objections, maintaining the election was free and fair. Despite this, the party is asking the Constitutional Court to annul the commission’s decision and call for a new election. This follows the ruling African National Congress (ANC) losing its majority for the first time in three decades. The ANC is currently negotiating to form a government of national unity with the nation’s different parties, with the outcome determining the next president. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who Zuma fiercely opposes, is seeking re-election for a second term.

SOURCE: AP NEWS