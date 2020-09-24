Jacob Zuma Foundation Hits Back At Zondo

The Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation has issued a statement in retort to the Deputy Chief Justice’s remarks at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday.
The Foundation has lashed saying deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was obsessed with the former president and out to humiliate him.
“We call upon the chairperson not to allow his personal issues with [former] president Zuma to blind his judgment. We call upon the chairperson not to play to the media gallery as such conduct belongs outside the judiciary.
“It is inappropriate for the judiciary to use the media to tarnish the reputation of parties in legal proceedings just to seek favour with the media at the expense of the process and other witnesses,” the foundation said in a lengthy statement on Wednesday.
The statement comes just a few days after the chairperson of the inquiry into state capture, Zondo, gave Zuma new “non-negotiable” dates to appear before the commission.
The foundation was of the view that Zondo could have waited for Zuma’s legal representatives to respond to his instructions, which only came on Friday before his “hastened media briefing” on Monday.
“[Former] president Zuma has always indicated that, despite his misgivings about the legality of the commission, he respects it and would cooperate. However, it appears that the chairperson is determined to prejudice him, to humiliate him.”
The Jacob Zuma Foundation said Zondo had already made up his mind that he would treat the former president harshly out of self-interest to advance his career.
It’s offered no evidence to back up these damning claims.
The foundation said although it respected the judiciary, Zondo must be reminded that he was not above the law and he needed to be objective in his handling of witnesses.
It accused the commission of already finding Zuma guilty.
The foundation closed off its three-page statement saying it was inappropriate for the judiciary to use the media to tarnish the former president’s reputation.
