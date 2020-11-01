Jacob Zuma Foundation Blasts Zondo And Judiciary

Share with your network!

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is again hitting out at state capture inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the judiciary.

The foundation was responding to Zondo’s declaration that he fathered a child with Zuma’s sister-in-law.



It says it has not yet filed an application for Zondo to recuse himself and says the matter may not even form part of the recusal request.

The foundation is also questioning the timing of the statements, saying Zondo is being instructed by what it calls ‘hidden backroom masters’.

“The timing of the media statement is indeed intriguing as it is clear that it was the advice of hidden backroom masters and their advisers, trying in vain to do a pre-emptive strike for their man.

“It is rather curious that the deputy chief justice deemed it necessary and appropriate to comment on a matter that is still to be placed before him for adjudication.

“Neither president Zuma nor his lawyers ever mentioned the issuing of fathering a child by the deputy chief justice. It is rather unfortunate that the media and its sponsored analysts stooped so low to be part of the deputy chief justice’s inappropriate propaganda and publicity stunt,” it said.

The foundation also hit out at the Supreme Court of Appeals’ ruling on a personal costs order against Zuma.

It says the judiciary is part of a political onslaught against the former president.

