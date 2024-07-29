Jacob Zuma Expelled from ANC Amid Controversy

The African National Congress (ANC)’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) has expelled former president Jacob Zuma for misconduct. Leaked findings from last week’s NDC meeting reveal the steps taken by the ANC to address the charges against Zuma, including debates over holding a virtual hearing and Zuma’s demand for a public trial.

The controversy began when Zuma announced his support for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in December, declaring his leadership of the party while insisting he remained an ANC member. However, the NDC found this stance untenable, citing Rule 25.17 of the ANC’s constitution, which prohibits collaboration with non-allied political parties. The NDC unanimously concluded that Zuma’s actions directly conflicted with the ANC’s principles.

Zuma now has 21 days to appeal the decision. Meanwhile, the MK Party stated that Zuma has yet to officially learn of his expulsion. Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela told Eyewitness News that no formal communication has been received by Zuma or his legal team.

The ANC’s handling of the leak has also drawn criticism, with concerns about the ethics of disclosing such sensitive information in a high-profile case.