Jacob Zuma Expelled from ANC After Supporting MK Party

Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s former president, has been expelled from the African National Congress (ANC) due to his support for a rival political faction, which contributed significantly to the ANC’s loss of its parliamentary majority in the recent national elections.

The ANC released a statement on Monday detailing Zuma’s actions against the party. “Former President Zuma has undermined the ANC’s integrity and worked against our leadership while maintaining his membership with us,” the statement read.

Since the first fully democratic elections in 1994, the ANC has led South Africa. However, in the May elections, its share of the vote plummeted to 40.2% from 57.5% in 2019, as the party faced backlash over inadequate public services and high unemployment rates. Many of its former supporters switched their allegiance to Zuma’s newly formed party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), named after the ANC’s military wing during apartheid. MK rapidly ascended to become the third largest party in the country, capturing 14.6% of the vote.

Zuma, who presided over the country from 2009 to 2018, resigned amid allegations of corruption. His decision to establish the MK party in December was interpreted by many as a retaliatory move against Cyril Ramaphosa, his successor as both ANC leader and South Africa’s president.

The MK party has criticized the ANC’s disciplinary measures as unjust and has declared that Zuma will consult his legal team regarding further actions.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula expressed confusion at a press conference about Zuma’s contradictory actions. “It is puzzling why one would form a new party and still fight for membership in the ANC, especially after decisively leaving the party,” he said.

In its electoral manifesto, the MK party expressed ambitions to secure a two-thirds majority to amend the constitution, thereby enhancing the power of parliament. The party also supports the nationalization of banks and the expropriation of land without compensation.

Zuma faces ongoing legal challenges, including a trial set for next year over alleged bribes in a 1999 arms deal, and accusations of facilitating state capture by appointing allies and awarding contracts to benefit the Gupta family. Despite these allegations, Zuma has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The ANC has given Zuma a 21-day period to appeal his expulsion.

The Guardian