Jacob Zuma Criticizes Court’s Decision Barring Him from Parliament

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has condemned the Constitutional Court’s decision to bar him from running for parliament, calling it incorrect and suggesting constitutional changes. Zuma, who joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party after falling out with the ruling ANC, was disqualified from participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections due to his 2021 contempt of court conviction. Mr. Zuma had received a 15-month sentence after he refused to testify at an inquiry looking into corruption during his presidency. However, his sentence was reduced to three months by current President Cyril Ramaphosa. Despite his reduced sentence, the electoral commission upheld his ineligibility based on constitutional stipulations. Zuma criticized the judges for ignoring public will and reiterated his denial of corruption charges linked to “state capture.” Zuma’s party, the MK party, is gaining popularity amongst South African voters. It seeks constitutional reforms and could impact the ruling ANC’s parliamentary majority in upcoming elections.

SOURCE: BBC