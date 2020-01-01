iAfrica

Jacob Zuma Back In His Cell – Ntshavheni

Former President Jacob Zuma as speaker at the Special Official Funeral of the late liberation struggle stalwart Eric “Stalin” Mtshali. Photo Credit: GCIS)

6 hours ago 1 min read

Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Escourt Correctional Services Centre after being granted compassionate leave to bury his brother, Micheal.

Zuma was given compassionate leave to attend his brother’s funeral in Nkandla.

Zuma’s presence in Nkandla on Thursday was characterised by a heavy law enforcement presence amid fears of civil unrest.

Police and members of the SANDF were stationed across Nkandla yesterday during the funeral service of Michael Zuma.

They were seen periodically patrolling the Zuma homestead precinct.

It was feared that his supporters would gather and call for his immediate release from prison.

The former president is currently serving 15-months behind bars for contempt of court.

