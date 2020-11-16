iAfrica

Watch: Jacob Zuma Arrives At Zondo Commission Of Inquiry

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

5 hours ago 1 min read

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected at the State Capture Commission.

He was summoned to present himself before the commission.

But Zuma wants Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself from the inquiry.

