Jackson Mthembu Remembered By His Colleagues

Tributes continue to pour in after Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu’s death.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Mthembu was a loyal public servant and revolutionary.

Minister Mkhize recalled the last conversation he had with Mthembu, two days before he died of a COVID-19 related illness



“When he tested positive he called me told me, describing the symptoms. He was always very positive, he was never stressed when dealing with any issue,” Mkhize said.

“He always made us feel like he’s strong. When we got the report we were quite devastated.”

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile said Mthembu was a leader who didn’t play factions.

Mashatile spoke on his working relationship with the late minister.

“I’ve worked with Comrade Jackson for more than 32 years, when we were still young, I remember he was three years older than me.

“In 1989, when I came out of prison, when I was elected secretary-general of the UDF Transvaal, Jackson was elected as the assistant secretary so we started working together there.

“He was older than me but he treated me with a lot of respect.”

President Nelson Mandela’s former private secretary, Zelda la Grange, says Mthembu could be trusted to execute any task.

“Jackson was one of those people who was always around. He could be trusted.

“He could mobilise the crowd. He was well-loved, he showed people respect,” she said.

“South Africa lost a great son.”

