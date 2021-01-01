iAfrica

Jacaranda FM Wins Commercial Station Of The Year And Five Other 2021 SA Radio Awards

Jacaranda FM was nominated for 12 SA Radio Awards in 11 categories and walked away with six awards at today’s virtual awards ceremony – including the coveted SA Commercial Radio Station of The Year award.

Jacaranda FM won Best Commercial Station of the Year, outpacing stiff competition from Kaya FM, KFM, 702, and sister station East Coast Radio. “Earning the Best Commercial Station of the Year award means we’ve produced the ultimate balancing act as a business and community affected by Covid-19 and the lockdown. The ability to deliver relatable entertainment, trusted news, and exciting brand experiences was made possible by our world-class team and their desire to show up for our listeners everyday, no matter what.” Comments Deirdre King, Jacaranda FM Managing Director.

Mzansi’s early risers couldn’t get enough as the Breakfast with Martin Bester team walked away with Best Commercial Breakfast Show and Best Content Producer award.  

“We have the most dedicated team and we are all truly grateful to have such rich and rewarding jobs.  Given the year we’ve had – we’re extremely proud of our ability to connect with our listeners”. Comments Martin Bester

Master conversationalist, Rian van Heerden and his Afternoon Drive show team took home the Best Commercial Afternoon Drive Show. “The SA Radio Awards are a great indicator of listener love and we’re so honoured to be considered amongst the best. I’m immensely proud of the work our team does and especially of how we helped reframe some tough conversations in a tough year.” Comments Rian van Heerden

The Best Commercial Station Community Project award went to the Breakfast with Martin Bester show for the longstanding Good Morning Angels feature. The same team were nominated again in the same category for the various community projects showcased during the show not related to Good Morning Angels.

“Two nominations in the same category is testament to how focused we are on showing up for our listeners. We’re the only radio station that has consistently showed up every week for the past 16 years through our Good Morning Angels feature – without ever skipping a single broadcast.” Said Hennie Myburgh, Jacaranda FM Programme Manager.

The SA Radio Awards also presented Jacaranda FM with the Best Commercial Weekend Show award for Weekends with Kenzy.

“We also want to congratulate Thulani Mashita on the bursary award and give special kudos to the Bright Star and Hall of Fame inductees,” adds Myburgh.

To see a full list of the award winners, visit www.radioawards.co.za

