Jacaranda FM Supports Local Restaurants With Free Time-On-Air

After weeks of bans, horror stories of restaurant closures and job losses, and general strife for South Africa’s restaurant industry; the Scenic Drive team at Jacaranda FM wants to help restaurateurs get back on their feet.

Scenic Drive presenter Rian van Heerden encourages all restaurants across South Africa to join the ‘Scenic Special’ by creating a Wednesday promotional meal that will have the locals queuing. “Wherever your restaurant , Malelane, Mamelodi, Lichtenburg, or Linden, it doesn’t matter. What does matter is that we get people back, keep them safe, and do something special to preserve the businesses that are integral to our communities,” comments van Heerden.

Scenic Specials can be created by any restaurant willing to create a promotional meal on Wednesdays. Those who share their special offers to drive@jacaramdafm.com could be featured with free on-air promotion. Restaurants can also participate by using the #ScenicSpecial as the Scenic Drive team will be encouraging their listeners to seek out Scenic Specials and support the local restaurant business.

“I have a lot of respect for people in the restaurant industry, and seeing my local favourites suffer recently has been heart-breaking. If you send your Scenic Specials, I’ll try to feature as many as I can, every Wednesday, for as long as I can.” adds van Heerden.

To view the updated list of participating restaurants, check here.

