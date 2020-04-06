Jacaranda FM Launches GMA Coronavirus Support

Share with your network!

Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast with Martin Bester, in partnership with LottoStar, launched the first of the station’s initiatives through GMA Coronavirus Support – to aid South African families in dire financial need during the COVID-19 crisis.

R500 000 has been allocated to be shared with families who are struggling to make ends meet due to the outbreak in an initiative that forms part of Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels feature.

“Jacaranda FM has always been focused on making sure that our listeners are first to know about any developing news story, but we’ve never been ‘just about the news’,” says breakfast host, Martin Bester. “Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels leverages our listener base and gives us the opportunity to go beyond the news and play a substantial role in changing the stories you hear, see and read about for the better.”

He continues: “At the moment, these stories are about the virus’ alarming spread, people with limited access to good medical care and brave men and women in essential services who are overwhelmed by the outbreak, but also about South Africans struggling to cope financially in looking after their families. We’re calling on our listeners to tell us about families whose income has been badly affected by COVID-19, so that we can ease their burden with R10 000 per family during the lockdown. We will be helping 5 families each day from 6 to 17 April.”

Making a difference is simple: Click through to www.jacarandafm.com, head to the GMA Coronavirus Support page, click on the I Wish To Nominate button on the and tell us about a family that you know who is having a hard time earning an income during the national lockdown. Fill in your details and those of the family you want to nominate, along with background about their situation, then listen to Breakfast with Martin Bester from 6 to 9am, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp from 9 to 12, Alex Jay from 12 to 4 and Rian van Heerden from 4 to 7. In every show, Martin will be speaking to someone who we are helping.

“Previous experience has taught the Jacaranda FM team that we can count on South Africans to step up,” Martin concludes, “With the compassion and support of others, we assisted 60 different communities, causes and individuals with more than R13 million in 2019. One of those was raising R1.8 million in a single Mandela Day morning, for a drive that eventually totalled R2.7 million raised, to give 67 kids life-saving heart operations. So, ‘Can we make a difference? Can we save families in desperate need?’ With your help, absolutely!”

Follow #GMACoronavirusSupport

