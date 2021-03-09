Jacaranda FM Honours Healthcare Workers in Moving Referral Campaign

Share with your network!

It has been a gruelling year for healthcare workers, and nowhere is this more evident than a first-hand account of the grit and compassion required to administer life-saving treatment.

“Long hours, extreme exposure to COVID-19 , mental fatigue, the emotional burden of the pandemic and their first-hand accounts under severe limitations, are just a few of the challenges facing theses everyday heroes.’ comments Martin Bester – presenter of the weekly breakfast drive at Jacaranda FM.

After hearing many positive stories that celebrated healthcare workers, Jacaranda FM wanted to reward healthcare workers by paying homage to their stories on-air, and spoiling them with a TLC package.

“These healthcare workers leave their families behind every day to take care of ours, they don’t just deserve a thank you – they deserve a proper pamper,” adds Bester.

Each nominated healthcare worker will receive a VIP night for two at the 5-star Maslow Time Square hotel – Zenith suite (the room fit for royalty), dinner at Forti Grill and Bar, breakfast at Tatso, full body spa treatments, and a VIP room drop, collectively valued at R6 000.

The first person to nominate Dr Loise Engelbrecht was beloved local musician – Kurt Darren. He “felt so strongly about the care” that he received as he could see his Doctor prioritise his care, despite having her own challenges with a sick child. Jacaranda FM’s Scenic Drive traffic presenter – Philicity Reeken sadly lost her mother two weeks ago and was so impressed by the dedicated nurses and doctors in the government sector that she nominated Dr Reaboana Megalane of South Rand hospital.

If you are a COVID-19 survivor, Jacaranda FM is asking you send a WhatsApp to 084 8500 942, using the hashtag #ShareTheLove. Share your story of hope and health where a healthcare worker played a big part in your recovery.

