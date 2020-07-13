Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels Pitch Weight Behind DJ Jazzy To Feed Thousands In One Day

Share with your network!

18 July 2020 marks the 11th celebration of International Mandela Day. In South Africa, the most basic of needs for thousands of families at this time, remains food, so this year, DJ Jazzy D will join hands with Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels in a bid to achieve his overall goal of providing people in need across the country with a proper, hearty meal on Mandela Day.

#GMAMandelaDay will call on listeners and clients from all over SA, and further afield, to make donations towards this initiative, with each R67 making it possible to feed a family of four.

Maize meal for Jazzy D’s project, #Feed67000In1Day, has been kindly donated by Keystone Milling Co., so all donations raised by #GMAMandelaDay will be used to add meat and vegetables to the recipe for a healthy, balanced meal.

Donations can be made by clicking the DONATE button on www.jacarandafm.com and will be open from the initiative’s launch on Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast with Martin Bester on Monday, 13 July, to midnight on 14 July. The final amount raised will be revealed on-air on Wednesday, 15 July, after which teams of volunteers at soup kitchens across the country will get cracking to prepare these meals on time for Mandela Day.

Deirdre King, Managing Director of Jacaranda FM, says: “COVID-19 has put additional strain on people who are already struggling to cover even the bare essentials. The impact of an unprecedented pandemic demands a massive Mandela Day response. Through #GMACoronaVirusSupport and Kagiso Media Hunger Relief, Jacaranda FM has assisted thousands of families in need over the past three months. Jazzy has been doing the same in his personal capacity, so it is our privilege to give him our full support and help him to reach his target.”

“This initiative focuses strongly on the main aim of Mandela Day: to put a spotlight on the importance of community and social service and to remind us that every single person has the ability to make an impact by just doing ‘something – anything’. What could be a small amount of money to you could really change someone else’s life. Be sure to challenge your friends, family and colleagues, even your competition, using the hash tag #GMAMandelaDay and #Feed67000In1Day to offer help where it’s needed most!” Jazzy D adds.

Jacaranda FM’s breakfast host, Martin Bester, says: “Many of us think about when we’ll be able to go see a movie again, to go out to a restaurant for sundowners again. It’s easy to forget that, for way too many South Africans, the main train of thought is where their next meal will come from… IF it comes. Jacaranda FM has the most caring and generous listeners in the country and we’re ready to step up and help. It’s an honour to get behind Jazzy through #GMAMandelaDay and give him all the support we can. Together we’ll make Mandela Day 2020 one to remember for a long, long time!”



