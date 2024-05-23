Jabulani Khumalo Insists He’s Still MK Party’s Registered Leader

Jabulani Khumalo, the founder of the uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party, maintains that he is still the official leader of the party.

Khumalo clarified that he never sent a letter to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to transfer the party’s leadership to former President Jacob Zuma.

On Wednesday, Khumalo was present at the launch of the IEC’s National Results Operation Centre.

The IEC stipulated that for an individual’s face to be featured on the ballot alongside the party logo, they must be the registered leader of the organization.

The IEC received a communication from the MK Party indicating that its leadership had shifted from Khumalo to Zuma.

While Khumalo recognizes Zuma as the party’s public figurehead, he affirmed that he did not step down as the leader of the party.

“There is no letter that is written by me that I’m not a party leader,” stated Khumalo.

A journalist inquired, “When you were informing them that Zuma will be the face, were you indicating to them that you had resigned?”

“No, go back and read the letter and see what it says,” responded Khumalo.

In a legal affidavit, Khumalo asserted that his signature authorizing the change in party leadership was forged by Duduzile Zuma, the former president’s daughter.