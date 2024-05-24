Ivory Coast to Introduce a New Certification and Traceability System for Cocoa 

It is part of measures aimed at curbing fraud related to fairtrade certified cocoa contracts, its managing director, Yves Brahima Kone, said on Thursday. The Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) suspended sales of fairtrade certified contracts last month after recording an exponential increase in certified cocoa. “This year, we have found that 97% of our cocoa is Fairtrade certified. That’s not possible, and you can’t make me believe otherwise,” Kone said at a meeting with cooperatives and buyers at the regulator’s headquarters in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital Abidjan.

REUTERS