Ivory Coast Launches Mobile Enrollment Centers to Boost Health Insurance Program

Ivory Coast has launched mobile enrollment centers to address issues with its universal health coverage program, which has faced criticism for enrollment difficulties since it was established in 2019. The program, known locally as CMU, aims to cover 70% of healthcare costs for Ivorian citizens with a monthly fee of $1.65. Despite this, only 40% of citizens are enrolled, and many report that they have to pay out of pocket for medicine as the vouchers given to them by hospitals are not accepted at pharmacies. The mobile centers, set up in markets and remote neighborhoods, aim to facilitate on-site enrollment and immediate access to healthcare services. Health Minister Pierre Dimba emphasized that the mobile centers are designed to reach those who have been unable to sign up for one reason or another, including long work hours. At the moment, there is no indication that the glitches have been fixed.



SOURCE: AP NEWS