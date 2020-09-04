iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ivorian Techpreneur Wins Coveted African Innovation Prize

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Technology entrepreneur Charlette N’Guessan has won this year’s Royal Academy of Engineering Africa prize for engineering innovation. The Ivorian 26-year-old, who is based in Ghana, is the first woman to win the prestigious prize. Her team’s invention, Bace API, uses facial recognition and artificial intelligence to verify identities remotely, the academy said. It takes live images or short videos recorded on phone cameras to detect whether the image is of a real person, or a photo of an existing image. It is aimed at institutions that rely on identity verification. Two financial institutions are already using the software to verify customers’ identities, the academy said. Ms N’Guessan won $33,000 for the top prize. Three runners-up received $13,000. They are Aisha Raheem from Nigeria – whose digital platform provides farmers with data to improve their efficiency, Dr William Wasswa from Uganda – whose low-cost digital microscope speeds up cervical cancer screening and David Tusubira from Uganda – who devised a system that manages off-grid power grids by monitoring the condition of solar arrays.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

2 hours ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kampala Tallies Covid-19 Losses on Tourism

2 hours ago
1 min read

Can Africa’s Most Successful Airline Help South Africa’s?

2 hours ago
1 min read

Will Africa’s Smaller Startups Survive this Year?

2 hours ago
1 min read

Bridging the Digital Divide for Africa’s Informal Traders

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Steps in Dealing with Africa’s Debt Burdens

3 hours ago
1 min read

Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown

1 day ago
1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

1 day ago
1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

2 hours ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

2 hours ago