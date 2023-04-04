Ivorian Technology Entrepreneur and Smartphone Designer Wins World Literacy Award 2023

Alain Capo invented a smartphone that lets people communicate in at least 16 of the languages spoken in Ivory Coast. Last year, he told the Reuters news agency that he had made the phone so that people who cannot read and write were able to use smartphones. Speaking at the ceremony at Oxford University in the UK, Mr Capo said he felt honoured: “It’s an amazing honour to receive this award and the global acknowledgment of the work in literacy as we increase access to education and literacy for all.” He also spoke about what drives him: “I’ve seen, first-hand, the inequalities of education worldwide, and it inspired me to step up and make a difference.” The award “recognizes individuals and organizations annually for their outstanding endeavours that promote literacy learning,” according to the website for the prize.
SOURCE: BBC
Alain Capo invented a smartphone that lets people communicate in at least 16 of the languages spoken in Ivory Coast. Last year, he told the Reuters news agency that he had made the phone so that people who cannot read and write were able to use smartphones. Speaking at the ceremony at Oxford University in the UK, Mr Capo said he felt honoured: “It’s an amazing honour to receive this award and the global acknowledgment of the work in literacy as we increase access to education and literacy for all.” He also spoke about what drives him: “I’ve seen, first-hand, the inequalities of education worldwide, and it inspired me to step up and make a difference.” The award “recognizes individuals and organizations annually for their outstanding endeavours that promote literacy learning,” according to the website for the prize.
More Stories
Ugandan-based Network Helps Journalists Become Specialists in the Environmental Beat
Is Rwanda the Right Solution for Boats of Asylum Seekers Arriving on British Shores?
Here are a Few Chatbots Built by Africans that can Function in ChatGPT’s Stead
What Democracy Means for African Voters
These Cash Crops Play a Vital Role in Africa’s Economy and Food Security
South African Paralympic Sprinter Oscar Pistorius was Denied Parole
Malian Women are the Backbone of this Beauty Industry
On the Run Brothers Seek Refuge in Central Africa
Cairo’s Skate Culture
Angélique Kidjo Becomes Third Artist from Africa to be Awarded Prestigious Music Prize
5 Women-Led Companies Taking African Fashion to the World
A Photographer Focuses on Her African Roots – and the Continent’s Future