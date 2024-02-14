Ivorian President Honours Team’s Display of Bravery and Resilience throughout Afcon

Celebrations for Ivory Coast’s football team continued on Tuesday as the country marked its victory in the Africa Cup of Nations. Players, coaches, and officials were received by head of state, Alassane Ouattara, for a reception at the Presidential Palace. The victorious Elephants, African champions in 2023, received medals from Ouattara and each member of the squad received a monetary gift. In the country’s National Order of Merit, team officials were awarded the rank of Commander, while the coaches and players were named Chevalier and officers. The hosts progression to the final seemed unlikely in the early stages of the competition, but the team fought back to defeat Nigeria 2-1 in the final on Sunday.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS