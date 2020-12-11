Ivorian Banker Joins Vatican Council for Inclusive Capitalism

Share with your network!

Former Ivorian CEO of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam, has joined the Council for an Inclusive Capitalism — a US organisation which brings together some 20 world business leaders and advocates for a virtuous vision of the market economy and is officially in partnership with the Vatican. Tidjane is among a group of investors and leaders of major global corporations — often referred to by some as “gatekeepers,” who are supposedly committed to “reforming capitalism for the good of humanity” and who want to promote the private sector’s drive to make capitalism operate more in line with justice, inclusion and sustainable development. These leaders — who represent more than 10.5 trillion USD in assets under management, are scheduled to meet annually with Pope Francis and Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson. Turkson is one of two African cardinals expected to succeed Benedict XVI in 2013 and become the first “black pope” in history. Since his departure from the second largest Swiss bank, Tidjane Thiam has joined the African Union task force – alongside Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Trevor Manuel and Donald Kaberuka – charged with finding a coordinated and continental solution to the health crisis.

