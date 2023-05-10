iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ivorian App Puts Artisans at your Fingertips

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Ivory Coast-based Mon Artisan is a skill-on-demand digital platform for artisans and gig workers in the informal sector, offering a wide range of services, including plumbing, home repairs and maintenance, IT support, and others. Also available in Burkina Faso, Mon Artisan allows customers to easily and quickly book work from qualified and reliable artisans in fields such as plumbing, electricity, carpentry, and painting. The platform is designed to provide a simple, pleasant and secure user experience. Mon Artisan has created “a bridge” to connect this unmet demand with a supply of hand-picked workers. Self-funded to date, the startup was recently a participant in the Catalyst Jobtech Accelerator run by Mercy Corps and BFA Global. Sesse said the platform has been generally well-received and seen strong adoption levels.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Rapid Urbanisation in Africa is Worsening Air Pollution Levels  

4 hours ago
1 min read

Two-thirds of the Egyptian Population are Struggling

4 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Crisis Hits Women the Most

4 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Gold-backed Digital Tokens Launched

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Senator and Co-accused Sentenced by UK Court

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Biggest Mobile Operator Feels Brunt of Sudan Crisis

4 hours ago
1 min read

Somali Refugee Camp is no Place for Women

4 hours ago
1 min read

Learners Take Gambia to Court

4 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Investigators Start a New Round of Exhumations of Victims of a Doomsday Cult

4 hours ago
1 min read

Continued Instability in Sudan could Exacerbate an already Serious Humanitarian Situation  

1 day ago
1 min read

A Victory for Zimbabwean Activist

1 day ago
1 min read

DRC Observes a Day of National Mourning for Flood Victims

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rapid Urbanisation in Africa is Worsening Air Pollution Levels  

4 hours ago
1 min read

Two-thirds of the Egyptian Population are Struggling

4 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Crisis Hits Women the Most

4 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Gold-backed Digital Tokens Launched

4 hours ago

Share