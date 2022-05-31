Ivermectin No Longer Allowed To Treat COVID-19 In South Africa

Anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin is no longer allowed to be prescribed to COVID-19 patients.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has terminated the controlled Compassionate Use Access Programme with immediate effect, saying there’s no credible evidence it helps treat COVID-19.
The authority had allowed it’s use in January last year amid public interest and reports of illicit Ivermectin entering the market.
It said that since the programme was introduced, more evidence has emerged around the efficacy of Ivermectin.
This includes the World Health Organization issuing an advisory that only recommended Ivermectin use within the context of clinical trials.
In South Africa, no further importation of unregistered Ivermectin products will be allowed and health facilities will no longer be enabled to hold bulk stock in anticipation of prescriptions.
More Stories
EU Bows To Hungarian Demands To Agree Russian Oil Ban
Health Dept Provides Clarity On Proof Of Vaccination For Travellers
SA Unemployment Rate Decreases To 34.5%
KZN Flood Victims Must Be Allocated Land That’s Not Disaster-Prone – Dlamini-Zuma
88 People Still Missing After KZN Floods
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Expected To Resume
Mabuza Calls For Inclusion Of Khoisan
Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts
South African Sign Language Approved As 12th Official Language
NICD Reports 3 274 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cost Being Reviewed, Not The Concept – Gungubele
SCA Dismisses Zuma ‘Special’ Application