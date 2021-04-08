iAfrica

Ivermectin Can Now Be Prescribed Legally

6 hours ago 1 min read

It is now legal to use Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

In an order agreed upon by all parties and granted on Tuesday, the Pretoria High Court ruled, during a virtual sitting, a registered pharmacist or medical practitioner might compound and sell compounded medicine that contained ivermectin as an active ingredient.

Judge Cassim Sardiwalla said in light of the pandemic, the SAHPRA had to provide the public with accurate information about the safety and efficacy of ivermectin and other potential treatments or Covid-19 prevention medicine.

The SAHPRA and minister of health, who is listed as a respondent in the matter, were also ordered to pay more R1 million to contribute to the costs of the four applicant groups.

In January, Dr Naseeba Kathrada was one of 700 doctors who wrote a letter to the President, calling for the go-ahead to use the drug.

Kathrada says the drug can be used for prophylaxis, in the early treatment of COVID-19 patients. 

