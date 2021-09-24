iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

I’ve Already Forgiven Her – Graham Dickason

Photo Credit: Facebook

10 mins ago 1 min read

The father of the three young girls who were killed, allegedly by their mother in New Zealand, says he’s forgiven his wife.

Graham Dickason wrote a heartfelt letter, which was read to hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil outside the house where the alleged murders took place.

He says he believes his wife is a victim of the tragedy and urges everyone to forgive her as he has already done so.  

This was the first time he’s said anything public about the loss of his daughters, his love for his wife, and the kindness shown by the world to his family.

The Dickason family had been in Timaru, New Zealand just a week when the tragedy struck.

Allegedly, Lauren Dickason stopped taking anti-depression medication for immigration purposes.

She has been charged with three counts of murder.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Praises New COVID-19, Cancer Research

19 seconds ago
1 min read

SA Scientists To Discuss UK Red List

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 783 New COVID-19 Cases

26 mins ago
1 min read

SAA To Resume Flights On Thursday

22 hours ago
1 min read

Karpowership Licenses Above Board – Nersa

22 hours ago
1 min read

Missing Jab Target Will ‘Widen Economic Gap’ – Ramaphosa

22 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 2 967 New COVID-19 Cases

22 hours ago
1 min read

SA Regulator Approves Controversial Floating Power Plants

2 days ago
1 min read

Experts Warn Of Public Health Disaster In Durban

2 days ago
Sassa grant
1 min read

Pick n Pay To Dispense Grants

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 197 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

IEC Lauds Its Online Registration Platform

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa Praises New COVID-19, Cancer Research

19 seconds ago
1 min read

SA Scientists To Discuss UK Red List

4 mins ago
1 min read

I’ve Already Forgiven Her – Graham Dickason

10 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 783 New COVID-19 Cases

26 mins ago