I’ve Already Forgiven Her – Graham Dickason

The father of the three young girls who were killed, allegedly by their mother in New Zealand, says he’s forgiven his wife.
Graham Dickason wrote a heartfelt letter, which was read to hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil outside the house where the alleged murders took place.
He says he believes his wife is a victim of the tragedy and urges everyone to forgive her as he has already done so.
This was the first time he’s said anything public about the loss of his daughters, his love for his wife, and the kindness shown by the world to his family.
The Dickason family had been in Timaru, New Zealand just a week when the tragedy struck.
Allegedly, Lauren Dickason stopped taking anti-depression medication for immigration purposes.
She has been charged with three counts of murder.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Praises New COVID-19, Cancer Research
SA Scientists To Discuss UK Red List
NICD Reports 2 783 New COVID-19 Cases
SAA To Resume Flights On Thursday
Karpowership Licenses Above Board – Nersa
Missing Jab Target Will ‘Widen Economic Gap’ – Ramaphosa
SA Reports 2 967 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Regulator Approves Controversial Floating Power Plants
Experts Warn Of Public Health Disaster In Durban
Pick n Pay To Dispense Grants
NICD Reports 2 197 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
IEC Lauds Its Online Registration Platform