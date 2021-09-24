I’ve Already Forgiven Her – Graham Dickason

The father of the three young girls who were killed, allegedly by their mother in New Zealand, says he’s forgiven his wife.

Graham Dickason wrote a heartfelt letter, which was read to hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil outside the house where the alleged murders took place.

He says he believes his wife is a victim of the tragedy and urges everyone to forgive her as he has already done so.

This was the first time he’s said anything public about the loss of his daughters, his love for his wife, and the kindness shown by the world to his family.

The Dickason family had been in Timaru, New Zealand just a week when the tragedy struck.

Allegedly, Lauren Dickason stopped taking anti-depression medication for immigration purposes.

She has been charged with three counts of murder.

