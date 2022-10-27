iAfrica

It’s Time to Reappraise Africa’s Place in the Global Digital Market

In the next few years, African operators will have to cope with onboarding large numbers of new customers and find cost-effective ways to support them while they transition from 3G to 4G, from feature phones to smartphones, and from simple to complex service offerings. As if all of this were not enough, the expectations of African Gen Z customers are also rising rapidly. Like their social media friends around the world, they expect high-quality uninterrupted services backed by world-class, 24/7 customer support when things go wrong. If they don’t get it, they’re more willing than ever to simply walk away. And this is precisely where African operators can benefit from the experience of other mobile-first markets such as the Nordics.SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

