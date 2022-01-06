It’s Time To Prosecute – Williams

State capture whistleblower Athol Williams says the country has taken a big step in the pursuit of truth and justice.
This after President Cyril Ramaphosa received the first part of the state capture inquiry report.
The report implicates US management consultancy firm Bain & Co and former SARS boss Tom Moyane in state capture.
Williams says it’s time to prosecute those implicated.
He testified against the global consulting company at the Zondo Commission last year.
Williams says it’s vital to start prosecuting those implicated in the report and that Ramaphosa should move to properly resource prosecutors to handle these cases.
The report recommends that relevant Bain contracts be re-examined and that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decide on any prosecutions.
