iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

It’s Time To Ease The Restrictions – Gray

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

6 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation tonight on the country’s Coronavirus response, and medical experts say it’s time to ease lockdown restrictions.

The vaccination rate is increasing and the COVID-19 infections are generally decreasing.

South Africa has been on adjusted lockdown level 4 for nearly a month now.

South African Medical Research Council CEO, Professor Glenda Gray says it’s time to open up the economy.

“I think it’s important that we open up the economy and that we start to relax restrictions so that we can prevent people who have lost their jobs from getting in further devastation,” said Gray.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

SA Records 12 056 New COVID-19 Cases

5 mins ago
1 min read

Medical Organisations Warn Against Use Of Ivermectin

22 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Sunday

22 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 13 719 New COVID-19 Cases

22 hours ago
1 min read

Instigators Of Unrest Will Feel Full Might Of The Law

2 days ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Back In His Cell – Ntshavheni

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 14 858 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Private Security To Be Held Accountable – PSIRA

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding From 16h00 Until 21h00 On Thursday Night

3 days ago
4 min read

Pfizer And BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac To Manufacture And Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Within Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

More People With Medical Aid Have Been Vaccinated

3 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Granted Leave To Attend Brother’s Funeral

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

It’s Time To Ease The Restrictions – Gray

6 seconds ago
2 min read

SA Records 12 056 New COVID-19 Cases

5 mins ago
2 min read

IOC To Back Games Schedule Changes Due To Heat If Needed

10 mins ago
2 min read

Pooran And Holder Lead West Indies To Victory

14 mins ago