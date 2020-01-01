It’s Time To Ease The Restrictions – Gray

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation tonight on the country’s Coronavirus response, and medical experts say it’s time to ease lockdown restrictions.
The vaccination rate is increasing and the COVID-19 infections are generally decreasing.
South Africa has been on adjusted lockdown level 4 for nearly a month now.
South African Medical Research Council CEO, Professor Glenda Gray says it’s time to open up the economy.
“I think it’s important that we open up the economy and that we start to relax restrictions so that we can prevent people who have lost their jobs from getting in further devastation,” said Gray.
