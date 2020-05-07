May 8, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

It’s the Africa CDC vs Tanzania

May 7, 2020 1 min read

FILE PHOTO: John Nkengasong, Africa's Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), speaks during an interview with Reuters at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Share with your network!

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday rejected an assertion by Tanzania’s president that coronavirus tests it supplied are faulty. “The tests that Tanzania is using, we know they are working very well,” John Nkengasong told journalists. The Africa CDC, along with the Jack Ma Foundation, a charity founded by the Chinese billionaire, supplied the tests, Nkengasong said. Tanzania’s government spokesman said a team was conducting investigations on the laboratory that conducted the tests, and the outcome will be made public once complete. The World Health Organization expressed confidence in the tests. On Sunday, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the imported test kits were faulty after they had returned positive results on a goat and a pawpaw – among several non-human samples submitted for testing, with technicians left deliberately unaware of their origins. Ma, founder of Alibaba Group, has donated thousands of tests kits, masks and protective gear to African nations and the equipment is being used across the continent. No other countries have made public complaints about the tests.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Lagos-based e-Health Startup Raises $10m in Series A Funding

May 7, 2020
1 min read

South Africa’s Big Brother Role in Maseru Does More Harm than Good

May 7, 2020
1 min read

#MeToo at Benin’s National Broadcaster

May 7, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

Lamola: Covid-19 Parole Announcement Part Of Govt’s Restorative Justice Plan

May 8, 2020
1 min read

Covid-19 Positive E Cape Taxi Driver Faces Attempted Murder Charges

May 8, 2020
1 min read

Assault Most Common Complaint Against Saps, Ipid Tells Parly

May 8, 2020
1 min read

CT Metro Cops Confiscate Cigarettes Worth R750k In Bellville

May 8, 2020