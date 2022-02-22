It’s Still A Long Way To Go – Magashule

Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule insists he is ready for his corruption trial.
Magashule is one of 16 accused in the R255m asbestos corruption case in the Free State.
The criminal pre-trial proceedings are postponed to 10 June.
The court is now dealing with civil litigation by four accused, including Magashule and Edwin Sodi, who want the court to drop the charges and give them a list of witnesses implicating them.
The civil litigation matter continues on Tuesday and Magashule’s legal representative’s expected to argue why the charges should be withdrawn.
