iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

It’s Still A Long Way To Go – Magashule

Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

2 hours ago 1 min read

Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule insists he is ready for his corruption trial.

Magashule is one of 16 accused in the R255m asbestos corruption case in the Free State.

The criminal pre-trial proceedings are postponed to 10 June.

The court is now dealing with civil litigation by four accused, including Magashule and Edwin Sodi, who want the court to drop the charges and give them a list of witnesses implicating them.

The civil litigation matter continues on Tuesday and Magashule’s legal representative’s expected to argue why the charges should be withdrawn.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech

2 hours ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Nine Killed In Foiled Heist

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 151 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Magashule Returns To Dock

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reduces Intervals Between COVID Vaccine Shots

1 day ago
1 min read

Godongwana Urged Not To Raise Excise Tax On Alcohol

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 456 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 267 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 800 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Murder Increased By 8.9% In Latest Crime Stats

4 days ago
1 min read

Merafong Municipality Working With Eskom To Repay R700m In Debt

4 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Working Out Cost Of Refurbishing Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Nigerian Authorities Laud WHO’s Listing Of Six African Countries For Vaccine Production

5 mins ago
3 min read

Johannesburg International Comedy Festival Returns With Over 30 Comedians Performing Over 6 Days

25 mins ago
2 min read

Why Is Your Credit Score So Important?

35 mins ago
3 min read

4 Things Travel SMMEs Should Be Doing To Get Bookings

43 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer