It’s Not The End Of The Road – Solidarity

Trade Union Solidarity said it is still pursuing its legal battle against the tourism department’s criteria for COVID-19 financial assistance to businesses.

On Friday the Constitutional Court dismissed the organisation’s application for urgent direct access to the court.

Solidarity said it hopes when the merits of its case against the department is heard at the Supreme Court of Appeal a different outcome will be reached.

The appeal follows a decision by the Pretoria High Court that the use of race as a criterion– in this case, broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) – to determine who receives the relief funds is justified.

Head of Solidarity’s centre for fair labour practice Anton van der Bij said, “It’s not the end of the road, we will proceed with the steps to the SCA. The only reason given with not succeeding with the application to the Constitutional Court was the court did not deem it fit that they decide the issue at this point in time.”

Many businesses are suffering as a result of pressures brought on by the struggling economy which has now been compounded by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government has set aside billions of rand in relief funds which is meant to cushion struggling industries including tourism.

EWN

