It’s Not About Numbers, It’s About Impact- EFF says

Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF, stated last week that the party’s success in 2019 was the result of “borrowed” ballots from “Zuma’s people,” who had since found a new home.

After the province’s elections were officially proclaimed on Sunday night, Nonkululeko Ngubane, the provincial secretary of the EFF, expressed his gratitude for the votes they had received in an interview with Eyewitness News.

“We are resisting the urge to be ungrateful, as elections necessitate soliciting the votes of the populace.” You must embrace it with humility if they believe this is what you deserve as the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Consequently, it would be unjust to assert that we are currently throwing tantrums and aspire to ascend to the top of the table; however, we are confident that we will continue to fulfill our obligations.” You are aware that the EFF will participate actively in that legislature. The impact you can make is what matters, not the metrics.