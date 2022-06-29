iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

It’s Important To Fix The ANC To Better Serve The People – Lesufi

Photo: GCIS

10 seconds ago 1 min read

Newly-elected Gauteng ANC chair Panyaza Lesufi says it’s important to fix the party to better serve the people.

Lesufi emerged victorious at the 14th provincial elective conference over the weekend, defeating Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile by 32 votes.

He said his focus is on ensuring the ruling party remains functional to help them provide effective service delivery.

“We are trying to get the ANC right. You can send whoever you want to send in government you’re not going to get it right,” Lesufi said.

“We need to get the ANC right.

“South Africans are emotionally attached to the ANC, whether they’re members of the ANC or not.

We must not take their emotions for granted. Is very important that we have an ANC that can respond to their needs.”

