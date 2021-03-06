It’s Important To Delay Third COVID-19 Wave – Mkhize

Share with your network!

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it’s important to delay the third COVID-19 wave for as long as possible.

But, he says this depends on all South Africans following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mkhize also adds that it’s vital that as many healthcare workers as possible are vaccinated.

“We need to intensify the use of masks and distancing so we can delay, as much as possible, the next wave. We need to vaccinate as many people as possible. This wave can come quicker or later, depending on how we behave.”

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated has surpassed 100,000.

By Friday evening, 100,180 people had been vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol.

Share with your network!