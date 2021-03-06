iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

It’s Important To Delay Third COVID-19 Wave – Mkhize

Photo Credit: GCIS

8 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it’s important to delay the third COVID-19 wave for as long as possible.

But, he says this depends on all South Africans following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mkhize also adds that it’s vital that as many healthcare workers as possible are vaccinated.

“We need to intensify the use of masks and distancing so we can delay, as much as possible, the next wave. We need to vaccinate as many people as possible. This wave can come quicker or later, depending on how we behave.”

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated has surpassed 100,000.

By Friday evening, 100,180 people had been vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

100 180 Health Workers Vaccinated In SA

8 hours ago
1 min read

Actual SA COVID-19 Toll Could Be Much Higher – Report

1 day ago
1 min read

Chief Justice Ordered To Apologise For Pro-Israel Comments

1 day ago
1 min read

Mkhize Reflects On The Year That Was

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases And 96 Deaths

1 day ago
1 min read

Western Cape Prepares For Third Wave

2 days ago
1 min read

Police Foil Sandton Heist

2 days ago
1 min read

Government Confident About Herd Immunity

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Confirms 1 447 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Flats Residents Tired Of ‘Empty Promises’

3 days ago
1 min read

Allegations Not Being Ignored – Zondo

3 days ago
1 min read

10 Suspects Arrested In Cocaine Bust

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Xhaka Gaffe Gifts Burnley A Point

22 seconds ago
2 min read

What Will You #ChooseToChallenge on International Women’s Day 2021 and Beyond?

3 hours ago
3 min read

Opportunity to Live on an Award-Winning, Working Wine Farm in Stellenbosch

3 hours ago
4 min read

The Impact of COVID- 19 on Women

3 hours ago