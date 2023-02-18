It’s Difficult Not to Like South African Government Bonds at the Moment

Foreign investors have been net sellers of government debt every day so far in February, offloading a cumulative $1.7 billion, according to daily flows data reported by exchange operator JSE. Over the same period, demand at the weekly bond auction has surged, with Tuesday’s sale drawing the most orders in almost two years. The explanation for the disconnect is the rand. The South African currency has been falling this year, racking up a loss of 5.3%. Only the Argentine peso has performed worse among 23 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg. The nation’s local-currency bonds have been the worst in emerging markets over the past month in dollar terms, with a loss of 6.3% — compared to an average 1.4% decline for peers in a Bloomberg index. For rand investors, the return has been flat. The yield on South Africa’s 10-year notes is close to 11%, eclipsed in Europe, the Middle East and Africa only by Turkey, Russia, Nigeria and Lebanon. The next highest yield available in the region is Hungary, which offers around 8.1%. That enticing yield has some banks, including Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co., predicting a rally from here.
More Stories
Creating One of Africa’s Largest Energy Distribution Companies
AU Summit to Discuss the “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” this Weekend
60% of Egyptians Deemed Poor or Vulnerable as Inflation and Currency Crisis Bite
The Hits and Misses of Forbes Richest in Africa List
De Beers in Talks with Botswana Over Equal Share of Its Diamonds
These African Countries Rose Up the Global Rankings of Faster Internet
The AU’s Behind on Reaching Political, Economic and Cultural Goals Set Out in Agenda 2063
The Dirty Tricks Behind Kenya’s Elections
A Number of African Countries have Surged in Global Rankings that Gauge Internet Speeds
A Row in the Ethiopian Church Dies Down
Calling Out Big Players Stalling Progress in the Fight Against HIV/AIDS in Africa
Two Days of Talks Under the Theme “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” Open on Saturday