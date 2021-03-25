iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

It’s Cybercrime and Not Privacy Concerning African Mobile Users

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Africa’s mobile users are increasingly concerned about the mobile risks and the potential for digital identity theft; however, this is not stopping them from using their favourite messaging platforms and applications. This emerged in new research carried out by KnowBe4 among over 700 smartphone users in Nigeria, Mauritius, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Morocco and Botswana. The KnowBe4 Mobile Users in Africa survey gauged the opinions of Africa’s mobile users on the recent decision by WhatsApp to update their terms and conditions, sharing metadata with the rest of the Facebook group of companies. The survey found that not only did the majority of the respondents across Africa intend to continue using WhatsApp; but also, that their favourite alternative to WhatsApp was Facebook Messenger. Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist Africa at KnowBe4, says the recent WhatsApp privacy policy has spurred public discussions which resulted in more consumer awareness about their privacy rights as well as brought more visibility to alternative tools such as Signal, Telegram, and others.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Concern Over Nairobi’s Shrinking Green Spaces

6 hours ago
1 min read

How the State can Combat Spatial Inequality in Cape Town

6 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Accuses Eritrea of Human Rights Abuses

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Traffic Jam at the Suez Canal

6 hours ago
1 min read

How to Register Your Business in Kenya

1 day ago
1 min read

Why Rhinos Travel Upside-down

1 day ago
1 min read

Gambia Restricts Dangerous Use of Beauty Products

1 day ago
1 min read

Global Funders Launch Probe in Misconduct at Accra Branch

1 day ago
1 min read

Burkina Faso’s Growing Humanitarian Crisis

1 day ago
1 min read

Mentoring Liberia’s Next Generation of Fearless Women

1 day ago
1 min read

Hunters Take Advantage of Sudan’s Transitional State

1 day ago
1 min read

The Deadliest Massacre in Niger by Suspected Militants

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Professor Karim Announces End Of Term

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed

2 hours ago
1 min read

Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 048 New Cases

2 hours ago