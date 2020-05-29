Fri. May 29th, 2020

It’s been a Tough Week for AfDB President

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina pledged to continue working as he fought back against allegations of corruption and favouritism leveled against him. Anonymous whistleblowers had accused Adesina of embezzlement, preferential treatment of Nigerians in senior appointments and promoting people accused or found guilty of fraud and corruption. Adesina issued a press statement on Wednesday in which he strongly criticised what he termed “unprecedented attempts” to taint his reputation with accusations which have shaken the institution. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has rejected plans by the African Development Bank’s board to end an investigation into its president, Akinwumi Adesina, and called for an independent probe into allegations against him.

SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA | AFRICA NEWS

