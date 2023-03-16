iAfrica

It’s Anarchy Of The Highest Order – Mbalula

Minister Fikile Mbalula releases National Taxi Lekgotla Discussion documents. Photo Credit: GCIS
Shutting down the country’s economy is anarchy at its highest level.

That’s according to ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.

He says the ruling party has nothing against people marching against government, but it condemns business closures.
The party has organised a national shutdown for Monday and has called on all South Africans to join.

“No South African must be infringed from going to work and children going to school on Monday. It must be business as usual,” Mbalula said.

“Those who march must march but to shut down the economy, it is anarchy at its highest order.”

Mbalula says the EFF’s leadership must account for anything that happens on Monday.

“We’re not against any march against our government but to shut down the economy and to call on illegal activities to happen in our country, that we frown upon and we condemn.”

