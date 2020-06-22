It’s A Painful & Traumatic Time For Women In SA – Deputy Minister Mkhize

Share with your network!

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said that it was a painful and traumatic time for all women in this country, with many wondering “who is next.”

Dozens of women and children have already been murdered across South Africa over the past few weeks.

There’s mounting pressure on government to take drastic steps to stop gender-based violence (GBV) in the same way that the state moved to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are also calls for changes to laws to ensure that those found guilty of GBV remained behind bars for life.

Deputy Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Hlengiwe Mkhize, said that the manner in which women and children had been killed over the last few weeks was painful and traumatic.

“One gets so angry about these acts and at the same time develops this hopelessness and fear,” Mkhize said. “They destroy any form of witness about their act. They want to make sure that it might be even difficult for forensics.”

The bodies of two women were found dumped near the Golden Highway in the south of Johannesburg in two separate crimes last week.

In a separate killing, the body of a three-year-old girl was also found in a plastic bin in Orange Farm on Thursday.

As the body count increased in South Africa, many women were calling for help to protect themselves and their children in this dangerous country.

EWN

Share with your network!