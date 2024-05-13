Itno Wins Chad’s Presidential Elections by a Landslide

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, Chad’s current military leader, has been declared winner of the election held across the country on Monday, May 6. Declared by the country’s national election agency on Thursday, the election results came two weeks earlier than previously planned. Itno won the election with a whopping 61% of the total votes cast while his primary rival and Chad’s current prime minister, Succès Masra, came a distant second with 18.5%. Masra denounced the result hours before the authorities’ announcement and, in a speech where he declared himself the winner, called on the country’s armed forces to stop following Itno’s orders.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN