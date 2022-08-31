iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ithuba Holdings Implicated In Digital Vibes Scandal

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

12 mins ago 1 min read

Ithuba Holdings – the operator of South Africa’s National Lottery – is the latest company to be dragged into the multi-million-rand Digital Vibes tender scandal.

In its latest findings – Scorpio has established that Ithuba Holdings donated 100,000 face masks – and paid a sum over to a company called Spin Wizards.

However, it’s been established that there was an original deal to supply the masks with the company Tammy Taylor South Africa – and this second transaction was a duplicate – amounting to R6 million.

The money then allegedly found its way into the accounts of companies owned by the son of the former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and other associates.

In response, Ithuba Holdings said Spin Wizards was just a random supplier of masks.

It said it was not aware of the entity’s links to individuals associated with Digital Vibes, and it certainly didn’t willingly partake in any dubious scheme.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Women Own Or Co-Own More Than Half Of SA’s Homes And Are Buying A Third Of The Cars Being Sold

3 mins ago
3 min read

IsiZulu Goes International 

9 mins ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Foundation To Study Ruling On VBS Mutual Bank Loan

26 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Commits To Cooperation With Law Enforcement On Phala Phala

33 mins ago
8 min read

Gorbachev, Last Soviet Leader, Dies at 91

36 mins ago
1 min read

NPA May Cuff Politicians

1 day ago
5 min read

How To Compost Food Waste

1 day ago
4 min read

The Sharks And SA Harvest Partner To Increase Hunger Relief In KZN

1 day ago
3 min read

Travel Souvenirs That You Will Actually Use

1 day ago
2 min read

YouthX By Nedbank Returns To Unlock Youth Potential

1 day ago
1 min read

Summons Served On SAPS After Krugersdorp Rape Victims’ Info Leaked

1 day ago
1 min read

Sadtu Slams Call For Traditional Regalia

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Women Own Or Co-Own More Than Half Of SA’s Homes And Are Buying A Third Of The Cars Being Sold

3 mins ago
3 min read

IsiZulu Goes International 

9 mins ago
1 min read

Ithuba Holdings Implicated In Digital Vibes Scandal

12 mins ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Foundation To Study Ruling On VBS Mutual Bank Loan

26 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer