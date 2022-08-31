Ithuba Holdings Implicated In Digital Vibes Scandal

Ithuba Holdings – the operator of South Africa’s National Lottery – is the latest company to be dragged into the multi-million-rand Digital Vibes tender scandal.
In its latest findings – Scorpio has established that Ithuba Holdings donated 100,000 face masks – and paid a sum over to a company called Spin Wizards.
However, it’s been established that there was an original deal to supply the masks with the company Tammy Taylor South Africa – and this second transaction was a duplicate – amounting to R6 million.
The money then allegedly found its way into the accounts of companies owned by the son of the former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and other associates.
In response, Ithuba Holdings said Spin Wizards was just a random supplier of masks.
It said it was not aware of the entity’s links to individuals associated with Digital Vibes, and it certainly didn’t willingly partake in any dubious scheme.
