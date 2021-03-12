Itching to Travel Again? How to Make Travel Plans in 2021

Share with your network!

The game of planning where to travel in 2021 or 2022, and even how to plan your travel has changed. With the global vaccination rollout, the recent easing of restrictions and entry into Level 1, it hopefully means travelling when and where you want to is not far away. Kelly Jackson, MD for The Travel Corporation, parent company to Trafalgar, has some ideas and thoughts on how to book a trip in the future.

Book international now or book later this year

“Taking our lead from Britain, where the vaccination rollout programme is hitting its stride, we know that there is pent up demand in a key market of over-50s travellers who are keen to book”, says Kelly. A recent article in The Guardian has showcased how travel enquiries and bookings have surged since the vaccination rollout began.

“Bookings have opened for travel in 2022 and 2023 with great options on savings and payment plans,” says Kelly, “giving travellers who are desperate to get their travel plans in place a chance to secure the trip they want.”

Think local

This year things are still up in the air, and while a big portion of the world are being vaccinated in large numbers, it’s still too early to say for definite when the world and travel market will settle into a new normal. The strategy for planning your 2021 travel right now, is to think local.

“Is there somewhere in your own country or neighbouring country that you’ve always wanted to see or visit and haven’t ticked off your bucket list?” says Kelly. The Kruger Park, with all the recent good rains, offers excellent game viewing right now, while the Mother City and surrounds is always ready to welcome travellers back to her shores.

For your 2021 travel plans look closer to home, but definitely start dreaming about and planning that big blow-out overseas adventure for 2022. Take the opportunity to explore your home country now while international borders, visas and rules are uncertain. By the time 2022 rolls around, you’ll be able to brag to your new tour companions about how beautiful your own country is. There’s nothing better than feeling like a local expert somewhere.

Look for flexible companies

So how do you plan travel in 2021? Flexibility is the new currency says Kelly. “Look for and book with travel companies that offer flexible booking policies. When things change fast you want a company that will move with you, not against you.” When making travel plans for 2021 and looking for where to travel, seek out tour operators and travel companies like Trafalgar that give you peace-of-mind when booking and offer flexibility so you can change your plans at the last minute.

“At Trafalgar, we want your travel planning to be absolutely worry-free. It’s why we offer absolute peace of mind that your money and future trip are in safe hands and we give you the freedom to change your plans with no penalty up to 30 days before departure. Now that’s one less thing to worry about.”

Consider travelling as a private group

After the year that was, we’re sure your whole extended family or friendship circle are champing at the bit to get out there and see the world again. That’s where booking a private group tour could be an optimal option for your 2021 travel plans. This new travel trend has been rising in popularity since 2020 and it means you get the same, incredible tour experience you love, just with all the people you love too.

Booking an exclusive group tour means you create your own safe travel bubble without compromising on the travel experience, and since the tour is exclusive to your group it can be customised to change some stops or add new ones. The hardest part will just be deciding where to travel in 2021?

