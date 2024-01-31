Italy’s Development Plan for Africa is Unveiled 

It seeks to fulfil two ambitions: reducing illegal migration through economic prosperity and transforming Italy into a key energy supply hub. The African Union commission Chair and the Deputy chief of the United Nations insisted that changes were essential to realize the potential of Africa. Two dozen African leaders including William Ruto of Kenya were in Rome for the summit, the first major event of Italy’s Group of Seven presidency. As the summit got underway, Italian green and opposition lawmakers planned a counter-conference at Italy’s lower chamber of parliament to criticize the Mattei Plan as a neocolonial “empty box” that seeks to again exploit Africa’s natural resources.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS