It Wasn’t Me – Nomia Ndlovu

EWN

2 hours ago 1 min read

Nomia Ndlovu is rejecting all allegations that she masterminded the deaths of her loved ones.

The former police officer is on trial for the murders of her lover, Maurice Mabasa and five relatives, allegedly so she could cash in on insurance payouts.

She’s also accused of planning to kill her mother, her sister, and her nieces and nephews.

