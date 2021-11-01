It Is Now In Your Hands – IEC

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Free State says it is ready for the elections after a smooth sailing weekend of special votes.

Thousands of eligible voters cast their ballots over the weekend.

A total of 134 independent candidates are vying for councillor positions. In addition, 51 political parties are contesting and 1.4 million voters are registered.

Political party leaders have crisscrossed the country – making election promises and pleading for votes.

The Northern Cape is also confident that polls will go head smoothly.

The special voting weekend has largely gone off without a hitch – with some logistical

Over 93,000 -people applied for a special vote in the Northern Cape.

In Mpumalanga, the IEC says there were a few challenges with the opening of some voting stations over the weekend, but it’s working with the police to ensure there are no glitches on Monday.

