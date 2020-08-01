iAfrica

iAfrica

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba Score Nominations for 72nd Emmys

4 mins ago 1 min read

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards were just announced, and Africa has reason to be proud.  Up against some amazing content this year, productions by Africans and those of African descent were stellar and were finally recognized for it.  From comedy to drama, such stars as Trevor Noah and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah have also bagged a whopping six nominations in the “Variety Talk Series”, “Writing for a Variety Series”, “Directing for a Variety Series”, “Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special”, “Picture Editing for Variety Programming”, and “Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series” categories. Yvonne Orji, “Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy” and Uzo Aduba   bags the nomination for “Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Movie or Series”. The stars shone especially bright and will inspire a whole new generation of African talent to aim high.

